Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

You may have noticed that gas prices are just a tad bit cheaper than they were last week. New reports show that gas prices are slowly beginning to fall. One gas station in southwest Charlotte even saw gas prices fall below $4 early Monday morning. According to AAA, the nationwide average is now $4.25. The average was $4.33 just 10 days ago. The average price in North Carolina is $4.08 as of Monday, and $3.96 in South Carolina. Let’s hope those prices keep going down. Read the full story here.

Gas Prices Are Slowly Coming Down was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: