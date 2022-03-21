Charlotte Fair Returns This Week

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

An annual Charlotte tradition returns this week. The Charlotte Fair will return to the area starting March 25 through April 3. It will be located at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. The fair is expected to have more than 30 rides. Parking at the venue is $5, cash only.

The fair schedule is as follows:

Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fridays: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturdays: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sundays: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Read the full story here.

