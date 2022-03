Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Join the Deltas of Charlotte tomorrow, March 19th as they host the Soles For Kids Drive-Thru Parade. Shoe donations will be collected for children to propel them into a better life. New or gently used athletic shoes size 3 and up are needed. The event will take place at 5408 Beatties Road from 10 am to 12 pm. For more information, click here.

Deltas of Charlotte to Host Soles for Kids: Drive-Thru Parade was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: