Wess Morgan Explains The Message Of Human Emotion Behind His New Single “Tears”

Many couldn’t begin to imagine going through (or surviving!) the many obstacles that veteran gospel star Wess Morgan has endured. However, turning to God proved to be the answer to his problems that ultimately led him towards a decades-spanning career and devotion to pastorship.

We got the Nashville native to bring his testimony over to the Get Up! church, and his story is nothing short of inspiring no matter how many times he tells it!

Morgan’s life story can actually be summed up with his new single, “Tears,” which anyone who’s ever felt too afraid to cry when going through adversity can truly relate to in its lyrical message.

Listen to the full interview with Wess Morgan below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

