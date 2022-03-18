CLOSE
You’ve clocked out and now the weekend is here! Maybe you still need plans. Here are some events taking place this weekend in Charlotte.
Saturday, March 19
- I Heart Rail Trail: Lights Festival
- Location: Charlotte Rail Trail
- Time: 4 pm
- $15 Sip & Paint (Northlake Area)
- Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ
- 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- Trap & Paint (Comedy + Hookah Edition)
- Location: The Peace Pipe
- Time: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Price: $20
- Jazz Room presents Women in Jazz
- Location: Stage Door Theater
- Time: 6:00 pm – 9:15 pm
- Charlotte Hornets v. Dallas Mavericks (Preseason)
- Location: Spectrum Center
- Time: 7 pm
- Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution
- Location: Bank of America Stadium
- Time: 7 pm
Sunday, March 20
- I Heart Rail Trail: Lights Festival
- Location: Charlotte Rail Trail
- Time: 4 pm
Need Weekend Plans? Here Are Some Upcoming Events in Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com
