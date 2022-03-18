Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Need Weekend Plans? Here Are Some Upcoming Events in Charlotte

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Young black woman city lifestyle.

Source: mladenbalinovac / Getty

You’ve clocked out and now the weekend is here! Maybe you still need plans. Here are some events taking place this weekend in Charlotte.

Saturday, March 19

  1. I Heart Rail Trail: Lights Festival
    • Location: Charlotte Rail Trail
    • Time: 4 pm
  2. $15 Sip & Paint (Northlake Area)
    • Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ
    • 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
  3. Trap & Paint (Comedy + Hookah Edition)
    • Location: The Peace Pipe
    • Time: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
    • Price: $20
  4. Jazz Room presents Women in Jazz
    • Location: Stage Door Theater
    • Time: 6:00 pm – 9:15 pm
  5. Charlotte Hornets v. Dallas Mavericks (Preseason)
    • Location: Spectrum Center
    • Time: 7 pm
  6. Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution
    • Location: Bank of America Stadium
    • Time: 7 pm

Sunday, March 20

  1. I Heart Rail Trail: Lights Festival
    • Location: Charlotte Rail Trail
    • Time: 4 pm

Need Weekend Plans? Here Are Some Upcoming Events in Charlotte  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Louisiana Student Arrested For Whipping Black Student

 10 hours ago
03.18.22

Ohio Karen Facing Prison Time For Racist Threats

 11 hours ago
03.18.22
Photos
Close