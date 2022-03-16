Beauty
Ralph Lauren Collabs With Spelman And Morehouse For Collection

Ralph Lauren Spelman/Morehouse Collab

Source: Nadine Ijewere/Polo Ralph Lauren / Ralph LaurenRalph Lauren has teamed up with alumni from Morehouse and Spelman colleges to created a limited-edition collection inspired by the two HBCUs and their history. The collection features an all-Black cast and creative team on set with campaign images, shot by photographer Nadine Ijewere.  That’s right, everybody from the creative directors, cinematographer and models (who mostly are students at the two universities) are Black.  The campaign is a visual throwback to a vintage yearbook and a film on the historical significance of HBCUs adn an ode to 1920s to 1950s collegiate style.  Drawing on the influence Black college students had in setting style trends, the capsule collection will range in price from $20 to $2,500, and will release to Morehouse and Spelman students and faculty for a presale before being made available to everyone else on March 29th.

Polo Ralph Lauren Morehouse & Spelman Colleges

Source: Nadine Ijewere / Polo Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren Morehouse & Spelman Colleges

Source: Nadine Ijewere / Polo Ralph Lauren

