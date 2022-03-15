Charlotte
Charlotte Area Covid-19 Positivity Rate Reaching Lowest in a Year

After a long winter season with increasing Covid-19 cases, the Charlotte area is finally beginning to feel some relief. The area has reached its lowest Covid-19 positivity rate in almost a year. In January 2022, the average positivity rate in Mecklenburg County hit 33%. The current rate is now at 3.4%, as of March 13. The lowest point on record was in June 2021, with a record average of 2% positivity. Read the full story here. 

Charlotte Area Covid-19 Positivity Rate Reaching Lowest in a Year  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

