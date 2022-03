Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets are relaxing some of their COVID-19 protocols at home games. As of today, March 15, fans sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches will no longer be required to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Masks are recommended but not required for fans. Tickets for all home games will remain digital. Read the full story here

Charlotte Hornets Update COVID Protocols for Home Games was originally published on 1053rnb.com

