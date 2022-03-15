Michelle Obama and Chris Paul Ready HBCU Squads To Vote

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Forever First Lady Michelle Obama and NBA superstar Chris Paul are working together to get HBCU’s ready to vote in the midterm elections. Historically Black Colleges and Universities have always played a vital role in protecting the right to vote in the Black community. This is a critical midterm election year where voting rights for Black and young voters, are under attack. Obama’s When We All Vote is launching the VOTE LOUD HBCU Squad Challenge to empower HBCU students to take a leading role in voter registration, education, and mobilization and is awarding grants of up to $3,000 to support their efforts. Squads that execute the most creative and culturally relevant concepts will be eligible to win various prizes, including campus events and activations, including celebrity appearances in partnership with BET. Midterm elections will be held Tuesday, November 8th, 2022.

Obama and Paul made the video announcement through her When We All Vote organization.

Learn more here!

