News
HomeNews

Michelle Obama and Chris Paul Ready HBCU Squads To Vote

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
SXSW Keynote: Michelle Obama - 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Forever First Lady Michelle Obama and NBA superstar Chris Paul are working together to get HBCU’s ready to vote in the midterm elections. Historically Black Colleges and Universities have always played a vital role in protecting the right to vote in the Black community.  This is a critical midterm election year where voting rights for Black and young voters, are under attack. Obama’s When We All Vote is launching the VOTE LOUD HBCU Squad Challenge to empower HBCU students to take a leading role in voter registration, education, and mobilization and is awarding grants of up to $3,000 to support their efforts.  Squads that execute the most creative and culturally relevant concepts will be eligible to win various prizes, including campus events and activations, including celebrity appearances in partnership with BET. Midterm elections will be held Tuesday, November 8th, 2022.

Obama and Paul made the video announcement through her When We All Vote organization.

Learn more here!

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Pro-Russian Troll Candace Owens Uses Ukraine Invasion To…

 23 hours ago
03.14.22

Naomi Osaka Chokes Back Tears As She Addresses…

 2 days ago
03.13.22
Photos
Close