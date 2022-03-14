3 Fraud Scams to Be Aware of Today

CLOSE
With the current inflation of prices for daily items, scamming is at a high. These scams are mainly schemes to get victims to send money or give access to passwords or bank accounts.
- Romance Scam
- This scam usually occurs on dating apps or social media. An impersonator may form a relationship online and claim to live out of state, be away on business, or otherwise unavailable. They then state they are in an urgent crisis and ask for a money loan or access to your online banking account.
- Refund Scam
- This scam involves receiving an unsolicited call, email, or pop-up message from what appears to be a legitimate company. Example companies are Amazon, Google, or PayPal. The scammers request your online banking information or ask that you download an app from a link so your refund can be processed.
Tip: If you are in doubt of the legitimacy of the email, call the official customer service line of the company requesting the information.
- Cyber Currency Investment Scam
- The rise in the popularity of cryptocurrency has given scammers a new platform for stealing money. This scam involves luring victims into fake websites or compromised social media accounts to invest in cryptocurrency. Job seekers may also be hired by a fake cryptocurrency business and asked to provide banking or personal information.
Tip: Research the website or company you are looking to invest in before investing. Legitimate companies will usually have information about the company on more than one source (website).
