Celebrate Charlotte Food Scent at Charlotte StrEATs Festival

Celebrate the Charlotte food scene at the first-ever Charlotte StrEATs Festival this April! A two-day festival at Gateway Village, it will be the finale of the Charlotte SHOUT! Festival.

Sponsored by Atrium Health and Bank of America, Charlotte StrEATs will kick off Friday, April 15 with a free family night that will feature cooking demonstrations from local culinary students, food trucks, vendors, and kid-friendly activities. On Saturday festival-goers will be able to travel through a mini-map of the city organized by neighborhoods. StrEATs will host the first ever Neighborhood Cook-off, where chefs will represent their neighborhood by preparing a dish that best represents their area. Attendees will also be able to shop small businesses, enjoy live music, and purchase food from participating food trucks. The festival is free and open to the public; however, tickets are required to participate in the restaurant tasting portion of the event on Saturday.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS:

Representing NoDa – The Goodyear House and Salud Cervecería

Representing Plaza Midwood – Dish and Supperland

Representing South Park – Dogwood

Representing Dilworth – 300 East

Representing East Charlotte – Manolo’s Bakery

Representing Camp North End – Leah & Louise and Plant Joy

Representing South End – Bardo

Representing Uptown – The Asbury and Sea Level

Representing West Charlotte – Counter- Biblio and Toucan Louie’s Cafe and Roastery

