How Sweet The Sound Winning Weekend: Text GOSPEL to 60769 for your chance to win

How Sweet The Sound Text To Win

Praise family!  It’s a How Sweet The Sound Winning Weekend! 

The How Sweet The Sound gospel competition is coming Saturday, June 4 to the Bon Securs Arena!

You don’t want to miss this!  For your chance to win and to receive the latest entertainment and celebrity news text the word “GOSPEL”  to 60796…special guest judges and performers include J.J. Hairston, Hezekiah Walker, Donald Lawrence, Jekalyn Carr and Ricky Dillard!

Your chance to win happens all weekend by texting the word “GOSPEL” to 60796 right now!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Charlotte, NC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older.  HOW SWEET THE SOUND TEXT SWEEPSTAKES ends on March 13, 2022. Click Here For Official Rules!

