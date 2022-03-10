Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

After all the dark, cold days, we’re finally getting some extra daylight! Daylight savings begins on Sunday, March 13. That means get ready to set your clocks forward by one hour. You will lose one hour of sleep, so be sure to go to bed a tad bit earlier. Studies show that the Monday after daylight savings has a higher chance of car crashes due to tiredness. On the bright side, extra daylight means extra time to enjoy after-work/school activities.

