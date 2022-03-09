Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

New safety measures will soon be in place for Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools. CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston announced new plans to make schools safer during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. The plans include clear backpacks, body scanners, increased security on campuses, random security screenings and more. The CMS district spent approximately half a million dollars on 46,000 clear backpacks for students. Students will have the chance to test the backpacks out. Students at Cochrane Collegiate Academy and Hopewell High School will be the first to test the clear backpack program. This comes after several weapons were found on CMS campuses this year. Read the full story here.

CMS New Safety Plans Include Clear Backpacks and Body Scanners was originally published on 1053rnb.com

