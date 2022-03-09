Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The average price of gas in North Carolina has officially reached over $4. Experts say they don’t expect these prices to decrease any time soon. In fact, the prices may continue to rise! Although we can’t do much about the current prices, there are ways to help your gas last longer.

Check your tire pressure. Make sure that it is at the manufacturer’s recommended tire pressure for your vehicle. Properly inflated tires can improve your gas mileage by more than 3%. Lighten the load in your vehicle. Heavy loads drag the car down and result in more gas being burned. Drive on the highway instead of side roads for better gas mileage. Combine short trips such as running errands.

Gas Prices are Over $4: Here are Some Tips to Help Your Gas Last Longer was originally published on 1053rnb.com

