Mary J Blige Taps Kierra Sheard and Leandria Johnson For Gospel Brunch

Mary J. Blige has announced her inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit in partnership with Pepsi and Live Nation Urban. It’s a three-day festival that will take place in Atlanta from May 6-8, 2022. Blige recently teamed up with Pepsi for her performance during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, and is joining forces again for the Strength of a Woman festival and summit which focuses on music, wellness, tech, beauty and financial literacy. Headliners include Blige, Chaka Khan, Xscape, The culminating event the Mother’s Day Gospel Brunch on Sunday, May 8th will be hosted at the beautiful City Winery, the ticketed brunch service will feature Gospel music’s hottest artists including Kierra Sheard, Le’Andria Johnson, and more.

