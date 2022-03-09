NC Congressional Maps Final – AGAIN

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

North Carolina’s voting maps are finalized -again. There has been lots of back and forth regarding the congressional redistricting but they are settled now – at least for 2022.

Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a GOP request to throw out congressional maps approved by state courts. This amounts to N.C. Democrats having a better chance to pick up seats in Congress next year. However, the flipping and flopping may not be over. Four of the justices suggested that they feel it’s problematic for state courts to overrule the will of state lawmakers on matters relating to federal elections. Ultimately the high court could reimpose the maps drawn by state Republicans at a later date, buy it won’t be in time for this year’s election.

