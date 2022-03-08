Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

New Authentic Jamaican Restaurant Opening in Charlotte

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Dedicated male chef in uniform cutting onions for later preparation at the restaurant commercial kitchen

Source: FluxFactory / Getty


Alright, foodies! There’s a new restaurant coming to Charlotte. Fidel’s Kitchen will open in April, serving authentic Jamaican cuisines. Jamaican-born Fidel Clarke first learned to cook in his mother’s kitchen. Now, he will bring the taste of his country to Uptown. The menu will feature items such as oxtails, rice and peas, vegetables, and fresh juice. Read the full story here. 

 

New Authentic Jamaican Restaurant Opening in Charlotte  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Police Brutality Lawsuit Against City Of Denver Goes…

 1 day ago
03.07.22

‘Finding Tamika’: Erika Alexander Narrates New Audible Series…

 1 day ago
03.07.22
Photos
Close