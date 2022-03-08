CLOSE
Alright, foodies! There’s a new restaurant coming to Charlotte. Fidel’s Kitchen will open in April, serving authentic Jamaican cuisines. Jamaican-born Fidel Clarke first learned to cook in his mother’s kitchen. Now, he will bring the taste of his country to Uptown. The menu will feature items such as oxtails, rice and peas, vegetables, and fresh juice. Read the full story here.
New Authentic Jamaican Restaurant Opening in Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com
Also On Praise 100.9: