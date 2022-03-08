Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

International Women’s Day: Upcoming I Am Queen Charlotte Events

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Candid photo two female friends laughing together

Source: SDI Productions / Getty

Today is International Women’s Day! One program is celebrating Black women in Charlotte all week long. I Am Queen Charlotte is a multi-platform program that centers around the lives, stories, and contributions of Black Women in Charlotte. Throughout the week, several events take place to celebrate Charlotte’s Black women. Here are some upcoming events:

Queens of the City

A live hip hop and R&B concert featuring Charlotte’s most acclaimed recording artists.

  • Date/Time : March 11, 2022 @ 8 p.m.
  • Location: Knight Theater
  • 430 S Tryon St., Charlotte
  • Tickets

Stories of Young Queens: A Black Girls Film Camp Screening Event

  • Date/Time: March 12, 2022 from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Location: Virtual
  • Register (Free)

Give Her Flowers

  • Date/Time: March 12, 2022 from 2 p.m – 5 p.m.
  • Location: Harvey B. Gantt Center
  • 551 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
  • Admission: General Admission Cost ($9 for adults, $7 for children & students)
  • Tickets 

For more information about I Am Queen Charlotte, visit the official website.

International Women’s Day: Upcoming I Am Queen Charlotte Events  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Police Brutality Lawsuit Against City Of Denver Goes…

 1 day ago
03.07.22

‘Finding Tamika’: Erika Alexander Narrates New Audible Series…

 1 day ago
03.07.22
Photos
Close