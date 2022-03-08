LaMelo Ball Does Charlotte Court Makeover

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is doing great things in Charlotte – both on and off the court! Ball recently announced that he and athletic company, Puma, have joined together to refurbish two basketball courts at a park in Charlotte. L.C. Coleman Neighborhood Park courts will get a teal and purple makeover, featuring the LaMelo Ball signature wing logo at mid-court. The announcement just in time for Puma’s release of Ball’s next shoe, the MB.01 Queen City on March 18th.

Also On Praise 100.9: