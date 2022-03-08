Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

LaMelo Ball Does Charlotte Court Makeover

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Toronto Raptors v Charlotte Hornets

Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is doing great things in Charlotte – both on and off the court!  Ball recently announced that he and athletic company, Puma,  have joined together to refurbish two basketball courts at a park in Charlotte.  L.C. Coleman Neighborhood Park courts will  get a teal and purple makeover, featuring the LaMelo Ball signature wing logo at mid-court.  The announcement just in time for Puma’s release of Ball’s next shoe, the MB.01 Queen City on March 18th.

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Police Brutality Lawsuit Against City Of Denver Goes…

 17 hours ago
03.07.22

‘Finding Tamika’: Erika Alexander Narrates New Audible Series…

 22 hours ago
03.07.22
Photos
Close