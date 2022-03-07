Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Masks are Now Optional on Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Buses

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Saying Hello out the School Bus Window

Source: FatCamera / Getty


Starting today, March 7, masks are optional on CMS buses and other school transportation. The decision follows the vote by the CMS Board of Education on Feb. 22 to make masks optional in CMS facilities. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services StrongSchools Toolkit reflects the CDC guidance that masks no longer be required on buses or vans operated by public or private schools. Masks are still encouraged for those who are high-risk. Read the full story here.

Masks are Now Optional on Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Buses  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

‘Finding Tamika’: Erika Alexander Narrates New Audible Series…

 2 hours ago
03.07.22

Annual ‘Bloody Sunday’ Commemoration Reminder Of The Stakes…

 1 day ago
03.06.22
Photos
Close