Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Road Closures Ahead for Charlotte FC’s First Home Game

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Road close sign and barricade

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Saturday is going to bring a lot of fans to the area. After a nearly two-year wait, the debut of Major League Soccer has made its way to Charlotte. Charlotte FC will play its inaugural home match Saturday, March 5 at the Bank of America Stadium. The game is expected to feature the biggest MLS crowd ever. Over 73,500 tickets have been sold. With a crowd that large, expect road closures and a lot of traffic. Read the full story here.

Road closures that will begin Saturday morning:

  • Graham Street between MLK Blvd. and Mint Street will close at 9 a.m.
  • Mint Street Between Graham Street and First Street will close at 11 a.m.
  • Stonewall Street between Mint Street and Church Street will close at 11 a.m.

Road closures that will close Saturday starting at 3 p.m:

  • Morehead Street between West South Tryon Street
  • South Mint Street and Morehead Street between MLK Jr. Boulevard
  • South Mint Street between Carson Boulevard and Morehead Street
  • West Trade Street between West MLK Jr. Boulevard
  • West 1st Street between South Mint Street and South Church Street
  • West Stonewall Street between South Mint Street and South Church Street
  • South Graham Street between MLK Boulevard and South Mint Street
  • Graham Street between West Trade Street and West MLK Jr. Boulevard
  • West MLK Jr. Boulevard between South Mint Street and South Church Street

Road Closures Ahead for Charlotte FC’s First Home Game  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Dr. Seuss Reckons With Books’ Racist Imagery As…

 2 days ago
03.03.22

5 Black Women Making History In 2022

 3 days ago
03.02.22
Photos
Close