Denzel Washington Coming to Charlotte for a Conference with T.D. Jakes

Legendary actor Denzel Washington will be making his way to Charlotte to speak at a leadership conference with T.D. Jakes in March. The annual International Leadership Summit was founded by T.D. Jakes and brings together entrepreneurs, leaders, and influential change agents. Washington will join Jakes to discuss Hollywood, faith, and life in the spotlight. Other speakers at this year’s conference will include Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, Janice Bryant Howroyd, Van Jones, pastor Joel Osteen, and others. Registration and more information for the conference are available at ThisIsILS.org.Those attending may join in person or virtually. Read the full story here.

