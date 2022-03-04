North Carolina
NC’s Samaritan’s Purse Heads To Ukraine

Major Cities In The U.S. Adjust To Restrictive Coronavirus Measures

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Boone, North Carolina-based Samaritan’s Purse is headed to the heart of Ukraine’s war zone. A cargo plane took off this morning from Greensboro with resources to set up a 30 bed hospital. The Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), includes doctors, nurses, and logistics personnel. The hospital will include an operating room capable of performing up to 15 surgeries per day, as well as an ICU, ER, and pharmacy.  Personnel will number 50+ staff members who they estimate will be able to help up to 100 patients per day.  The organization hopes to serve Ukrainian families in need of physical aid and prayer.

