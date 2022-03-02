CLOSE
Things are starting to heat up in the Queen City! A heatwave is making its way to Charlotte, bringing temperatures well above normal. Meteorologists say the heatwave could finally lower those high heating bills from the past couple of months. Following Monday’s expected high of 80 degrees, daily highs are not expected to drop any lower than 60 degrees. After all of the snow and ice, could it finally be time to turn the heat off? Read the full story here.
Charlotte’s Upcoming Heat Wave Could Lower Heating Bills was originally published on 1053rnb.com
