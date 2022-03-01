CLOSE
As we welcome the month of March, we also welcome longer days. We gain more daylight in March than in any other month! Sunrises get earlier and sunsets get later. Each day this month we gain 2 minutes and a couple seconds of daylight. We will have gained over an hour of daylight by next month. Daylight Saving Time begins March 13, with the sunset occurring at 7:39 PM. Are you ready for the extra sunlight? Read the full story here.
The Days Are Getting Longer As We Enter March was originally published on 1053rnb.com
Also On Praise 100.9: