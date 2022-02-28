NC HOPE Program Offers Rent Assistance

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A few months ago, the pandemic-era eviction moratorium officially ended, leaving thousands in North Carolina in jeopardy of losing their homes. According to a report by Lending Tree, 15% of residents in the state of North Carolina are currently behind on their rent. Several non-profits and local government agencies have been stepping up to help families navigate this difficult time.

North Carolina’s HOPE Program is serving low-income renters in 88 North Carolina counties, including Mecklenburg, Union, Gaston, and Cabarrus. To find out more information or to apply for rental assistance you can go here.

Also On Praise 100.9: