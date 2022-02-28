Charlotte
NC HOPE Program Offers Rent Assistance

A few months ago, the pandemic-era eviction moratorium officially ended, leaving thousands in North Carolina in jeopardy of losing their homes.  According to a report by Lending Tree, 15% of residents in the state of North Carolina are currently behind on their rent.  Several non-profits and local government agencies have been stepping up to help families navigate this difficult time.

North Carolina’s HOPE Program is serving low-income renters in 88 North Carolina counties, including Mecklenburg, Union, Gaston, and Cabarrus. To find out more information or to apply for rental assistance you can go here.

