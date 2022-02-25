Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Parents Disappointed After Weapon Found at West Charlotte High School

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Long Island high school socially distanced classroom

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

When parents send their children off to school, they do so in hopes that they will be safe throughout the day. Parents of students at West Charlotte High School are “disappointed” after hearing about another weapon being brought on campus. A student was found with a gun on Friday, Feb. 25. Principal Donevin Hoskins confirmed there was a gun brought on campus and that students and staff were safe. Since the beginning of the school year, CMS has found more than 20 weapons. Read the full story here.

Parents Disappointed After Weapon Found at West Charlotte High School  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Boston White Woman Pleas To Viciously Attacking Mother…

 11 hours ago
02.25.22

Here Are The Folks Who Could Still Be…

 14 hours ago
02.25.22
Photos
Close