Ketanji Brown Jackson – First Black Woman Nominated To Supreme Court

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

President Joe Biden has nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, setting in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation. Jackson, 51, currently sits on DC’s federal appellate court and had been considered the front-runner for the vacancy since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement. She clerked for Breyer and also served as a public defender in D.C., among other posts. She received the call last night from President Biden and responded publicly today saying, “I must begin these very brief remarks by thanking God for delivering me to this point in my professional journey. My life has been blessed beyond measure and I do know that one can only come this far by faith.”

Also On Praise 100.9: