Pollen Season Has Begun

Have your allergies been bothering you out of nowhere recently? Well, it may be due to all the pollen in the air. Pollen counts are increasing as we approach spring. Tree pollen typically begins in late February, meaning early spring allergy symptoms. If you suffer from allergies, be sure to keep your windows up and doors shut as much as possible. Wipe down any pets that may go outside. Read the full story here.

