Charlotte Chef Greg Collier Nominated For James Beard Award – Again.

Charlotte Chef Greg Collier has received his third consecutive James Beard nomination. Collier and his business partner/wife Subrina are behind Bayhaven Restaurant Group, which owns Leah & Louise and Uptown Yolk. The company recently announced that the opening four new restaurants at Camp North End.
Twice-nominated previously, he’s among 20 semifinalists vying for the Best Chef in the Southeast award. Half are from the Carolinas. Other local nominees include Joe Kindred of Kindred and milkbread in Davidson.
The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit that hosts annual awards to recognize culinary professionals throughout the United States – honoring chefs, restaurateurs, authors and journalists. Finalists will be announced in mid-March and winners will be named in June at a ceremony in Chicago.
Hoping that this Charlotte favorite chef brings home the culinary gold!