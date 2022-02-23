Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The month of February may feel like it flew by, but there’s still time to celebrate Black History Month! Here’s a list of upcoming Black History Month events in the Charlotte area:

Thursday, February 24 & Friday, February 25

Black History Month Sip & Paint (R&B Edition) Time: 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ

Price: $15.00

Saturday, February 26

African American Heritage Festival Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Location: Charlotte Museum of History

Price: Free Historic Rosedale’s Black History Month Celebration Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Location: Historic Rosedale

Price: Free Black History Month celebration in Cornelius Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Location: Cornelius Town Hall

Price: Free Family First: R&B Tech Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Location: Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture

Price: $10.00

Monday, February 28

Black History Month program in Huntersville: Black History Bingo/Trivia Time: 2:00 pm

Location: Waymer Park, Huntersville

Price: Free

There’s Still Time to Celebrate Black History Month: Charlotte Events was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: