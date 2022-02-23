Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

There’s Still Time to Celebrate Black History Month: Charlotte Events

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Black History Month watercolor background. Vector

Source: BojanMirkovic / Getty

The month of February may feel like it flew by, but there’s still time to celebrate Black History Month! Here’s a list of upcoming  Black History Month events in the Charlotte area:

Thursday, February 24 & Friday, February 25

  1. Black History Month Sip & Paint (R&B Edition)
    • Time: 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm
    • Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ
    • Price: $15.00

Saturday, February 26

  1. African American Heritage Festival
    • Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
    • Location: Charlotte Museum of History
    • Price: Free
  2. Historic Rosedale’s Black History Month Celebration
    • Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
    • Location: Historic Rosedale
    • Price: Free
  3. Black History Month celebration in Cornelius
    • Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm
    • Location: Cornelius Town Hall
    • Price: Free
  4. Family First: R&B Tech
    • Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm
    • Location: Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
    • Price: $10.00

Monday, February 28

  1. Black History Month program in Huntersville: Black History Bingo/Trivia 
    • Time: 2:00 pm
    • Location: Waymer Park, Huntersville
    • Price: Free

There’s Still Time to Celebrate Black History Month: Charlotte Events  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Louisville Organizer Keturah Herron Wins Kentucky Special Election

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

Vice President Of Student Life At The University…

 20 hours ago
02.19.51
Photos
Close