The Charlotte Observer is hosting a live event about the importance of Black family history, open to the public. They will address how to trace ancestry beyond popular website tools ancestry.com and 23andme, and discuss the process and obstacles that people face as they fill our their family trees. Tracing Black roots: The process, challenges and emotional journey of exploring ancestry is tonight at 7 pm.

You can register to attend here.

