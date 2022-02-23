Carolina Favorite Cheerwine Festival Returns

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The annual Cheerwine Festival – the first in-person since 2019 – is set to return to downtown Salisbury this spring. With live music, family-friendly entertainment and plenty of Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks, fans of the Carolina fav cherry soda won’t want to miss it. Taking place on May 21 this annual Cheerwine Festival is is sure to be one of the biggest Carolina celebrations of the year. It’s a free event with food partners Krispy Kreme, Bojangles, Fatz Café, Biscuitville, Cackalacky (which makes a “Cheerwine Sweet Sauce”) and King of Pops ( offering a Cheerwine-flavored popsicle).

Cheerwine was created by L.D. Peeler in 1917 in Salisbury, North Carolina in the middle of a sugar shortage. His drive to start his own soft drink led him to a salesman from St. Louis who sold him a wild cherry flavor that blended well with other flavors. With the perfect taste secured, he needed a name. With a burgundy-red color and cheery disposition, the name “Cheerwine” simply made sense. The taste sensation known as Cheerwine was born. This cherry soda from North Carolina with a bubbly effervescence and one of a kind taste became an instant hit.

For more details on the festival, visit Cheerwine.com/festival/

