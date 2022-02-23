Award-Winning Newscaster Linsey Davis Talks Black Representation & New Children’s Book

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re in the final week of Black History Month for the year, and thankfully the Get Up! church had the pleasure of being joined by award-winning and pioneering Black newscaster, Linsey Davis.

Erica and GRIFF spoke with the ABC News Live Prime anchor to talk about the significance of Black history in her field, a hope to one day eliminate making “Black firsts” a headline and how conversations about death with her young son helped spark the direction of her new children’s book, How High Is Heaven.

Speaking on creating How High Is Heaven, Davis says he hoped to create a novel that would help kids understand the nature of losing a primary provider. On the other side, the book also gives parents an idea on how to introduce the tough topic of death to kids who still don’t have a full grasp on the concept of not physically being able to see their loved ones in Heaven. “I hope that it’s an uplifting message for the toddlers, and maybe even a little older than that, to process the grieving process that so many are experiencing right now,” Davis says about the goal for this book, and we’ll go out on a limb and say she accomplished that with flying colors.

