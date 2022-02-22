Vice President Of Student Life At The University Of Alabama Resigns Following Prostitution Sting Arrest

Myron Pope, the Vice President of Studen Life at the University of Alabama, resigned from the institution this week after he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge for his alleged involvement in a prostitution sting.
On Feb. 17, Tuscaloosa police took Pope into custody on a misdemeanor charge of soliciting prostitution after he reportedly used an app to “meet and pay for sex”, AP News reported. In a statement issued by Capt. Phil Simpson, commander of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, Pope, and 14 other men were reportedly busted at the scene by an undercover cop after they arrived at the location they agreed upon to engage in sexual activities. Some of the men who were arrested are facing additional felony charges in connection to the incident.
The university’s President Stuart R. Bell broke the news of Pope’s announcement to staff and community members via email on Feb. 21.
“I have difficult news to share today. Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope has resigned from the university following his recent arrest,” the statement read. “We understand this news will be difficult for our community.” Bell added that an interim VP of Student Life would be appointed following Pope’s exit.”
The 50-year-old school official told AP News that he too would be releasing a statement about the news soon, but still, it’s unclear as to when. Pope is currently out of jail on a $1,000 bond.
MORE: HBCU President Caught Up In Off-Campus Prostitution Ring Resigns
Pope, who took on the role of VP of Student Life in May 2020, helped to advocate and support students through several programs including career counseling, health, and recreation, in addition to residential community matters.
The former football star won the 1992 Sugar Bowl with the University of Alabama football team as a linebacker and walk-on tight end under former Coach Gene Stallings. He earned his undergraduate degree in history and graduate degrees in higher education administration from the institution. Before becoming vice president, Pope served as the director of recruitment and a clinical assistant professor from 1997 to 2000.
This is the third high-profile university prostitution sting to occur as of recent. Back in February 2020, staff and students at Jackson State University were shocked when former president Dr. William Bynum Jr. was arrested and charged following his involvement in a prostitution and drug sting. Dr. Bynum, who led Jackson State University since 2017 as its president, resigned from the position after he was arrested and charged with “procuring the services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and possession of marijuana,” the Clarion-Ledger reported.
SEE ALSO:
‘We Are Proud Parents’: Dwyane Wade Says Their Child Will Now Go By Zaya
RIP Darius Tarver: Bodycam Of Police Shooting ‘Sharply Contradicts’ Cops’ Account
Black History In The Making: HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World
Black History In The Making: HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World
1. Stacey Abrams, Spelman CollegeSource:iOne Digital/Creative Class 1 of 21
2. Rev. William Barber II, N.C. Central UniversitySource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Kenya Barris, Clark Atlanta UniversitySource:Getty 3 of 21
4. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Florida A&M UniversitySource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Rosalind G. Brewer, Spelman CollegeSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Ruth Carter, Hampton UniversitySource:WENN 6 of 21
7. Raashaun "DJ Envy" Casey, Hampton UniversitySource:Getty 7 of 21
8. Louis Farrakhan, Sr., Winston-Salem State UniversitySource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Andrew Gillum, Florida A&M UniversitySource:WENN 9 of 21
10. Rep Al Green, Howard University, Texas Southern University, Tuskegee UniversitySource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Kamala Harris, Howard UniversitySource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Jesse Jackson, North Carolina A&T UniversitySource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Samuel L. Jackson, Morehouse CollegeSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Letitia James, Howard UniversitySource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Kweisi Mfume, Morgan State UniversitySource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Marilyn Mosby, Tuskegee UniversitySource:Getty 16 of 21
17. Bakari Sellers, Morehouse CollegeSource:iOne Digital 17 of 21
18. Ruth Simmons, Dillard UniversitySource:Getty 18 of 21
19. Stephen A. Smith, Winston-Salem State UniversitySource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Wanda Sykes, Hampton UniversitySource:Getty 20 of 21
21. Oprah Winfrey, Tennessee State UniversitySource:Getty 21 of 21
Vice President Of Student Life At The University Of Alabama Resigns Following Prostitution Sting Arrest was originally published on newsone.com