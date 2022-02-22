Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Will End Mask Mandate

Coming Into Class During a Pandemic

Beginning March 7, CMS students will no longer be required to wear masks indoors. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board unanimously voted to lift the mask mandate on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The board is following state and local COVID-19 mask recommendations. Due to federal regulations, masks will still be required on buses. Individual students, staff, and visitors will be able to make their own choice on whether or not to wear their masks. Read the full story here.

