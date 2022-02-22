Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Meet Your 2022 Future History Maker: Alexis “Lex” Williams

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Radio One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.

Future History Makers 2022 Winners

Source: N/A` / n/a

Today we salute…..Alexis Williams, founder of CLEgivesback, an acronym which stands for Compassion, Leadership, and Empathy which is an organization driven by progressive ideas, bold actions and a strong foundation of support for young females in the Cleveland area. CLEgivesback has facilitated numerous community giveback initiatives and summer camps for young females. Through CLEgivesback Alexis has been able to serve others which is her greatest passion. Alexis Williams we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

Future History Makers brought to you by Gentleman’s Jack, The Cleveland Cavaliers, Caresource, and Radio One Cleveland!

Meet The Rest of Your 2022 Future History Makers 

Meet Your 2022 Future History Maker: Alexis “Lex” Williams  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Understanding Environmental Racism And Its Affect On Black…

 1 day ago
10.26.49

White Man Wants School Board To Honor ‘Black…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close