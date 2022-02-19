Arts & Entertainment
Fresh Word Friday: DOE

We can always use a reminder of the good word, and for “Fresh Word Friday” we got our special guest DOE to deliver a scripture from the book of Psalms inspired by her hit single “When I Pray.”

DOE’s verse of choice comes from Psalm 34:18, which states, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” She takes this message and relates it back to being genuine with intent when you pray. In short, don’t be afraid to show your desperation for God during prayer — get ugly when speaking with the Lord! Coming from that real place will only bring God closer to delivering what you pray for.

Listen to “Fresh Word Friday” featuring DOE below:

 

