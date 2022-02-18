Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Cathy Hughes Story – A Lesson In Persistence

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Wrapping up a special three-part “Wake Up & Win” that began with a tip on growing as a couple and then a lesson on appreciating the struggle that comes with progression, Dr. Willie Jolley takes today to talk about the benefits of persistence using our very own Urban One founder Cathy Hughes as a prime example.

Hughes’ story is one that truly shows the possibilities that can result from sticking to the main goals we set for ourselves, even when faced with adversity. Although she faced struggles in her come-up story, from being turned down by 32 banks for a business loan to sleeping at her station when money got tight, her unwavering persistence helped to push past all those derailments to become owner of the largest Black-owned media company in America.

End your week on a good note with this lesson in persistence on “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” below:

