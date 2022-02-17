Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Continuing with our three-part “Wake Up & Win” for the week that began yesterday with a tip on growing together as a couple, today it’s about understanding the struggle that comes with progress using the wise words of Black History icon Frederick Douglass as guidance.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Douglass, a notable abolitionist, spoke extensively on the notion that no good has come without accepting the bad and ultimately pushing through it. In theory, how can we have the beauty of rain without also accepting the dangerous force of thunder and lightening that comes with it? Whether it’s moral or physical, struggle is something we all have to endure if we truly want to appreciate the benefits of progression on the other side.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Take a quick minute to learn about the bond between progression and struggle below in “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, and stay tuned tomorrow as we close things out with part 3:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Frederick Douglass Story – No Progress Without Struggle was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: