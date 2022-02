Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mecklenburg County’s mask mandate will be ending Saturday, Feb. 26. The decision comes after the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners voted to end the indoor mask requirement during Wednesday’s meeting. The public health rule went into effect last August following the surge of the delta variant. Will you still be wearing your mask? Read the full story here

Mecklenburg County’s Mask Mandate Will Be Lifted Next Week was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: