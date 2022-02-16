Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Black Lives Matter street mural in the heart of uptown Charlotte is fading and Charlotte City leaders have no plans to repaint it. The mural located on South Tryon between 3rd and 4th street has faded to the point of the message no longer being readable. The vibrant and colorful display was painted following the murder of George Floyd. Created by twenty-two Charlotte artists, the mural took over 12 hours to complete. A spokesperson for the City says they have no plans to replace or repaint the mural in its current location. City officials say they are open to having a permanent display representing Black Lives Matter in a different location. Read the full story here.

The BLM Mural in Uptown is Fading and There Are No Plans to Repaint It was originally published on 1053rnb.com

