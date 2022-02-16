Charlotte
I Am Queen Charlotte: A Celebration of Black Women in Charlotte

Portrait Of Young Woman Standing Against Brick Wall

Source: Pau Novell Aran / EyeEm / Getty

I am Queen Charlotte is coming in March! The program is a citywide, multi-platform celebration of Black Women in CharlottePoet and storyteller Hannah Hasan has gathered a history of Black Womens’ narratives. These stories are the foundation of the week-long activities honoring Black Women. The week will kick off with a storytelling extravaganza in the Belk Theater on March 6th. The show will be directed by Broadway veteran Benjamin Endsley Klein and will feature music provided by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Other activities include Women of Words Poetry Slam, Story Bowl Women’s Workshop, Queen Charlotte Art Walk, Black Girls’ Film Camp Screening, and many more!

For more information, visit the I am Queen Charlotte website here.

I Am Queen Charlotte: A Celebration of Black Women in Charlotte  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

