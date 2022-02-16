National
Here Are All The Racist Things Said By Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Here is a list of all the racist things the three men have said that are now being exposed in federal court.

Sentencing Hearing Held For Men Convicted Of Ahmaud Arbery Murder

Source: Pool / Getty

Racism is at the forefront in the federal trial for the three men who were convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Prosecutors have combed through the lives of Travis, his father Greg McMichael, and neighbor William Bryan. Now, all three men are being exposed for their racism in front of a federal jury.

MORE: Justice For Ahmaud: What’s The Difference Between The State Trial And The Federal Hate Crimes Trial?

The biggest difference in the federal and state trials focuses on motive. Was the killing of Arbery racially motivated and did the defendants violate Arbery’s civil rights? Federal prosecutors will try to prove this by showing the jury the three men were racists and that played a huge part in why they killed Arbery. Here is a list of all the racist things the three men have said that are now being exposed in federal court.

During opening statements in the federal trial prosecutors laid out examples from text messages where all three men used racial slurs and made racially insensitive comments leading up to Ahmaud Arbery’s death. Defense attorneys for the three men had no choice but to admit their clients used racial slurs in the past, but said their words had no barring over their decision to approach Arbery the night they killed him.

According to prosecutors, they will prove that Travis McMichael texted a friend that he loved his job because “zero n——rs work with me.” They also have a testimony that McMichael said while watching a video of a Black man playing with fireworks, “It’d be cooler if it blew the f—-ing n——r’s head off.”

His father Greg McMichael had also been heard using insensitive racial remarks when speaking to a former co-worker. Prosecutors claim Greg said during a conversation about the death of Julian Bond, “Those Blacks are all nothing but trouble.”

Prosecutors also allege neighbor William Bryan was upset when he learned that his daughter was dating a Black man and said she, “has her n——-r now.”

During the investigation in Arbery’s murder, it was reported that William Bryan told authorities he heard Travis McMichael use a racial slur after shooting Arbery, but McMichael’s lawyer denied any slurs were made.

In the federal case, prosecutors will try to prove the three men violated Arbery’s rights when they willfully interfered with his right to jog on a public road. Arbery was Black and all three defendants are white. Prosecutors will have to prove they violated his rights because of his race.

On Nov. 24, Gregory and Travis McMichael, as well as William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted of felony murder and other charges in state court for the Feb. 2020 murder of Arbery. The 25-year-old Arbery was jogging through the Brunswick, GA neighborhood when the McMichales attempted a citizen’s arrest. All three men were federally charged with hate crimes and attempted kidnapping by the Justice Department.

[caption id="attachment_3938110" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sean Rayford / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 5:00 p.m. ET, Jan. 7, 2022 Originally published: May 26, 2020 A judge finally handed down life sentences for the three white men guilty of felony murder for killing Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020. Almost two years have passed since the tragic day Ahmaud Arbery lost his life, but the story is still as gripping as it was the first time you were introduced to it. An innocent man lost is life and because of it three men will spend the rest of their lives in prison, but how did we get here? The tragic story begins with father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their friend William "Roddie" Bryan -- who were all shown on video actively participating in Arbery's killing in the middle of a street in broad daylight on Feb. 23, 2020. They were each facing life sentences for their roles in the racist and vigilante shooting that bore all the hallmarks of a modern-day lynching. The very next month, the murderous trio is scheduled to stand trial for federal hate crime charges from the shooting, according to CNN. As they did with the state trial, they have also pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. The three men were accused of racially profiling Arbery, arming themselves, jumping in trucks, chasing him down, blocking his path in the streets and then shooting him to death. Holding them accountable has been a long time coming for Arbery's loved ones and attorneys representing his family, who have been seeking justice in a case that was seemingly covered up by his murderers and their apparent accomplices in law enforcement, all with a cruel, allegedly racist twist. The imagery associated with the horrific narrative surrounding the shooting and accused murderers harkened back to harrowing tales of racist white mob justice in the Jim Crow South. Ahead of the murder trial, Arbery's mother chose to recognize the positive instead of allowing herself to be consumed by the obvious negative on the bad on the grim anniversary of her son's death at the young age of 25.  “It still hurts that I lost Ahmaud,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told the Atlanta Journal Constitution in an interview published Feb. 23, the anniversary of her son's death. “Knowing that Ahmaud was possibly involved in change tells me he didn’t lose his life in vain.” The events leading up to and including Arbery's killing in the town of Brunswick have been unfolding in a complicated and tangled timeline amplified by an explosive collision of the South's good old boy network with a very focused and resolute movement for Black lives. [caption id="attachment_3945751" align="alignnone" width="800"] Source: Getty Images[/caption] To say that the story has developed slowly would be an understatement. After all, the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder more than two months after Arbery was killed. It would take another two weeks before Bryan, the man who filmed the shooting, would meet the same fate and be taken into custody and also be charged with felony murder along with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. That last charge likely stemmed from his role in using the vehicle he was in to trap Arbery between his and the McMichaels' trucks as seen on the video recorded by Bryan that was shown to the world when it leaked -- inexplicably by Gregory McMichaels -- and posted to social media in May. The shooting resulted in a series of Georgia's district attorneys playing an unfortunate game of hot potato with the case, which has been marred from the start with a web of conflicts of interest from prosecutors whose associations with each other and the accused murderers have contributed to a massive delay of justice. One of the central themes emerging from the case is Georgia's glaring lack of hate crime laws. The case merits a hate crime charge, lawyers representing Arbery's family have maintained. Civil rights attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Ben Crump have been calling for the Department of Justice to get involved to determine whether federal hate crime charges are warranted against Gregory McMichael, who actually pulled the trigger and killed Arbery. https://twitter.com/CNNTonight/status/1263323939020967936?s=20 Another persistent theme in the case was the revelation of an incestuous and possibly corrupt relationship between multiple district attorneys' offices across the state of Georgia, resulting in three prosecutors being forced to recuse themselves because of conflicts of interest. Because of those themes, all 14 of Georgia's Congressional representatives sent a letter last year to then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1258156220969398272?s=20 There was also the apparent campaign to criminalize Arbery in death to contend with, as a flurry of reputation-damaging yet ultimately irrelevant references to his past encounters with law enforcement that could never justify the killing of an unarmed man fueled by racist suspicions. That was the case when a video of police harassing Arbery from 2017 was widely published. This was the same police department that decided against making any arrests in Arbery's killing until federal intervention pressured them to do so more than two months later. Keep reading to find a complete and detailed timeline of the events that led up to Arbery's shooting and those that have transpired since as his family works to achieve some semblance of justice in their loved one's killing committed in unabashed cold blood.

