Looking for ways to celebrate Black History Month in the Charlotte area? Here are some virtual and in-person events to check out.

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022

Friday, February 18, 2022

Black History Month Sip & Paint (R&B Edition) Time: 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ

Cost: $15.00

Saturday, February 19, 2022

North Carolina Black Heritage Festival Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Location: Cabarrus Arena and Events Center

Cost: Free Photography Masterclass with Featured Artist Jamel Shabazz Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Location: Virtual

Cost: $10.00

Monday, February 21, 2022

Black History Month program in Huntersville: Performance by Drums 4 Life Time: 2:00 pm

Location: Waymer Park, Huntersville

Cost: Free

Celebrate Black History Month in Charlotte: Here are Some Events was originally published on 1053rnb.com

