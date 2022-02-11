Kierra Sheard Kelly Clears Up Viral Position On Friendship Boundaries, New Movie & Mentorship

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re sure you’ve all seen the recent headlines surrounding GRAMMY-winning singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly and her position on setting boundaries when it comes to friends and her husband.

To clear up any misconceptions, we were delighted to have her on the show to address those viral comments while also giving us a rundown on her new Lifetime movie, Line Sisters, and mentorship program with SistHER.

Kierra makes it very clear that many of the news outlets got it wrong when reporting on a recent interview she did that quoted her as saying, “I would buy a friend a hotel room before I let them stay at my house.” Here, she tells Erica that it was simply a spiritual way of taking “preventative measures.”

While talking about Line Sisters, which premieres this Saturday (February 12) at 8/7c on Lifetime, the powerhouse vocalist also comments on whether she’s officially been bitten by the acting bug and the possibility of seeing her in more films in the future.

Listen to our candid conversation with Kierra Sheard Kelly below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, where she also gives us a bit of info behind her mentorship efforts to encourage sisterhood in various communities:

