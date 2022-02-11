Charlotte
NC House Will Submit a Proposal for Parents to Opt-Out of Masks in Schools

As some states begin to lift mask mandates, school mask requirements are now in question. North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore announced Friday, Feb. 11 that Republicans are planning to propose new legislation that would get rid of mask requirements in schools. Currently, mask rules are up to local governments and school boards. Mecklenburg County is expected to lift its mask mandate next week. Moore said lawmakers want to give parents the ability to opt-out of mask requirements. Read the full story here. 

