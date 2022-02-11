Black History Month
Harriet Tubman Interactive This Weekend At Gantt Center

Carte-De-Visite Portrait Of Harriet Tubman

Source: Heritage Images / Getty

Learn about Harriet Tubman and follow her story from an enslaved girl, to a spy, and ultimately to a woman warrior of freedom as shared by author & storyteller Carlo L’Chelle Dawson. It’s part of a unique weekend feature at the Gantt Center.  Participants will learn about the Underground Railroad history, abolitionists, and coded terms in songs and letters and “travel” through the Underground Railroad on a spy adventure as Harriet did – using maps, riddles, and other clues.

Carlo Dawson is an author, a master storyteller, dramatist, arts integration specialist, motivational speaker, educator, and community activist who compels her audience through audience participation, enthusiasm, and engagement.

You can check out this and other events at the Gantt Center here.

