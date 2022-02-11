Harriet Tubman Interactive This Weekend At Gantt Center

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Learn about Harriet Tubman and follow her story from an enslaved girl, to a spy, and ultimately to a woman warrior of freedom as shared by author & storyteller Carlo L’Chelle Dawson. It’s part of a unique weekend feature at the Gantt Center. Participants will learn about the Underground Railroad history, abolitionists, and coded terms in songs and letters and “travel” through the Underground Railroad on a spy adventure as Harriet did – using maps, riddles, and other clues.

Carlo Dawson is an author, a master storyteller, dramatist, arts integration specialist, motivational speaker, educator, and community activist who compels her audience through audience participation, enthusiasm, and engagement.

