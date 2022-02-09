Join Us For The Get Up! Virtual Takeover With Gospel Star Jabari Johnson

Budding Gospel star Jabari Johnson released his latest album “One Touch” on Friday, February 4th and now he joins Erica Campbell and “GRIFF” for our Virtual Live Takeover. Watch as Johnson gives us the exclusive details on his newest project” Johnson shares his thoughts on the reception of the album, saying “I’m so glad this message is resonating with so many people. No matter who you are, I want you to tell everyone you know to stop stressing. The victory bill has already been signed! Victory was ours before this even started, it’s a fixed fight.”

We will also give the GetUp! Family the first look at his brand new video “Fixed Fight” featuring Krystal Broussard. Fixed Fight” earned #1 status on the Billboard Gospel National Airplay Chart – making Johnson‘s first #1 single

The Stellar Award winner will also share details about mental health, his Basketball competition with fellow Gospel star Jonathan McReynolds and his pick to win the Super Bowl: Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals!

Be sure to join us on Thursday, February 10th at 7 pm EST/6 pm CST for the Jabari Johnson Virtual Takeover!

Make sure you purchase or stream Jabari Johnson’s new album on Apple Music, Tidal, or wherever you listen to your favorite music and playlists

